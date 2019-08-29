Reports: Real Madrid ready player plus cash bid for Manchester United target

Real Madrid are pushing hard to complete one more transfer before the September 2 deadline, despite having signed five players already. Los Blancos are said to focusing on one particular player whom Manchester United have chased for long and are even ready to offer cash and player in return.

According to a report by Spanish news publication Don Balon, Real Madrid are interested in signing Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese midfielder plays for Sporting CP currently, and was chased by several top European clubs this summer.

The report suggests that the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has asked Los Blancos to pay up €70 Million for him, although the feeling around the Bernabeu is that he is not worth more than €50 Million. As such, to reduce the price tag, Real Madrid are willing to offer one of their forgotten players in return – Lucas Silva.

Silva has been somewhat of a mystery at Real Madrid. The Brazilian was signed by Los Blancos back in 2015 and was expected to play a key part in the team’s future. However, he was loaned out to Marseille the following season before a loan to Cruzeiro followed in 2017/18 and 2018/19. He is currently training at the club but is not expected to be included in the first team.

Real Madrid have less than a week to get the deal over the line with the transfer deadline looming.