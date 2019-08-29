Manchester United invested heavily in defence this season, with Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka joining in. However, the former’s arrival pushed back several players, including Chris Smalling, who is now set to complete a shock move to Italy!

In a rather surprising turn of events, it is being reported by Fabrizio Romano that Manchester United defender Chris Smalling is on his way to Italy. The English defender is going to sign for AS Roma on a one-year loan deal, with the Italian side paying €3 Million to make it possible.

Furthermore, there will be no obligation or option in the deal for Roma to sign him permanently next year, although a separate agreement could be worked out. Finally, the player himself has agreed to the move after falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford due to the arrival of Harry Maguire.

Chris Smalling to AS Roma from Man United, here we go! Total agreement for a simple loan (€3M to Man Utd) without buy option. The player has accepted. 🔴 #MUFC #Roma #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2019

Smalling has been with Manchester United since the days of Sir Alex Ferguson, who signed him from Fulham back in 2010. The Englishman has been the club’s first-choice centre back for half that time, and has played a total of three hundred and twenty-three games so far. However, he is yet to make an appearance this season for the Red Devils, with Maguire and Victor Lindelof being Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s preferred centre-back pairing.

Meanwhile, Smalling is not the only Manchester United player on his way to Italy on loan. Alexis Sanchez is close to completing a loan move to Inter and was even spotted in Milan yesterday.