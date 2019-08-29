Reports: PSG reject latest Barcelona bid of two players plus cash for Neymar

The Neymar to Barcelona transfer saga has taken another twist now as reports have emerged that Paris Saint-Germain have rejected their latest bid.

Ever since PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi stated that he wouldn’t entertain celebrity behaviour at the club, Neymar has been linked with a move back to Spain. Initially, Barcelona were the only side interested in his signature, however, to complicate things, Real Madrid Florentino Perez jumped into the race for his signature as well.

After weeks of speculation, Barcelona were reportedly very close to completing the deal with a group of club officials going to Paris to finalise the deal. According to reports in RAC1 (via Marca), Barcelona made a final offer of €150 million-plus Ousmane Dembele and Ivan Rakitic in return.

However, PSG rejected the bid claiming they want €220 million for the winger and the bid from the La Liga champions isn’t good enough. Moreover, the French giants claim that they aren’t left with enough time to negotiate personal terms with the Barcelona duo and thus have rejected the bid.

With only three days left in the summer transfer window, anything can happen. Moreover, with Real Madrid waiting in the wings, we’re in for an interesting transfer deadline day.