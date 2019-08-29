Reports: PSG turn to Real Madrid target to replace Barcelona-bound Neymar

The Neymar transfer saga is finally coming to its end with his former club Barcelona set to sign him from Paris Saint-Germain before the transfer deadline day on 2nd September.

Initially, Barcelona were the only club interested in Neymar’s signature but Real Madrid president Florentino Perez decided to jump into the race for the Brazilian as well. However, the Catalan giants were quick to close out the deal and are now discussing final terms with PSG, if reports are to be believed.

The French champions, on the other hand, are now preparing for life without Neymar. Moreover, with Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani out because of their respective injuries as well, PSG need to act quickly in the market if they are to push for the UEFA Champions League this season.

And according to reports in Le Parisien, the Paris-based outfit have turned to Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen to replace the Barcelona-bound Neymar. Eriksen has been on Real Madrid’s agenda for quite some time now but they failed to convince Spurs into selling the midfielder.

The Danish playmaker is entering the last year of his contract with the Premier League giants and thus selling him before the transfer deadline day would be in the best interest of all the parties involved. The 27-year-old could cost something between €80-100 million.