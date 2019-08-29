Reports: Real Madrid & PSG working on another swap deal after Neymar move falls through

Real Madrid were involved in an intense race for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar with arch-rivals Barcelona. However, it looks that the Brazilian is set for a return to Camp Nou and Madrid will have to focus their attention elsewhere now.

Despite the Neymar deal falling through, Madrid are open to negotiating another deal with PSG. Their out of favour goalkeeper Keylor Navas has been linked with a €13 million move to Paris but new reports have emerged which claim that it could turn out to be a swap deal after all.

Spanish publication AS claim that PSG might be willing to include their shot-stopper Alphonse Areola in the deal, which would make it a direct swap between Navas and the Frenchman. With Navas set to take up the primary goalkeeper spot, Areola wouldn’t mind moving to Madrid, where he would play second fiddle to Thibaut Courtois.

With only three days left in the transfer window and Navas having already said goodbye to his teammates and manager Zinedine Zidane, as the report claims, an official announcement on the deal could be expected sooner rather than later. Even though Zidane claimed that the Costa Rican is an important player for him, it looks highly unlikely that the shot-stopper will stay at the club.