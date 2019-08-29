Reports: Chelsea agree loan deal for €35m rated star with Ligue 1 giants

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko two-year spell with Chelsea is set to come to an end this season with a return to former club Monaco on the cards.

The Frenchman joined Chelsea in 2017 from Monaco in a deal worth €40 million, however, he failed to impress and cement a spot in the starting XI. As a result, he was loaned out to AC Milan for a year, where he saw his form come back for a while.

However, now he’s back in London with the Blues but looks like he might on his way back to France. According to reports in RMC Sport, Chelsea have agreed on a loan deal with Monaco for Bakayoko with an option to buy for €35 million after a year.

The report adds that the player has accepted the offer from Monaco and is waiting for Chelsea to show the green light for the move. An official announcement from the clubs is expected to be made in the coming days.