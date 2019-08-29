Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus teammate rejects PSG’s offer, could move in January

Paris Saint-Germain are actively looking to reinforce their attacking department with Neymar set for a return to Barcelona and both Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani out because of their respective injuries.

Reports had emerged that the French champions were targetting Juventus’s Mario Mandzukic to cover up for the injury of Cavani. The Croatian was believed to be closing in on a move to Manchester United earlier in the transfer window but a deal didn’t materialise.

Therefore, Mandzukic stayed put but with PSG coming in the fray, rumours of him leaving the club started making the rounds again. Now according to reports by Gianluca Di Marzio, the striker has rejected PSG’s offer of a move and will stay at Juventus.

However, with the Italian champions wanting to get rid of him, there’s a chance that he might not be included in their UEFA Champions League squad for the season. The report goes on to add that the 33-year-old will now think about a move in the January transfer window with both, a move to United and a possible departure to China on the cards.

With only three days left in the transfer window, it won’t be long before Mandzukic’s situation is clear.