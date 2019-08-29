Reports: Barcelona star set to sign four-year deal with PSG after club ask him to leave

With the transfer window now drawing to a close, clubs all around Europe have fast-tracked moves for their respective targets. PSG and Barcelona, specifically, are set to be involved in a blockbuster deal.

According to widespread reports, the path for Neymar’s return to Barcelona is all but clear and the two clubs are now in discussion to confirm the final details before making the move official.

With PSG holding out for a sum of at least €200 million for their Brazilian superstar, the La Liga champions are weighing in the possibility of offering a player(s) plus cash deal for their former winger. According to reports in Le Parisien, Ivan Rakitic and Ousmane Dembele are set to be involved in a deal which will see Neymar return to Camp Nou.

The report claims that while there are still doubts over Dembele’s possible move to Paris, Rakitic has agreed and is set to sign a four-year deal with the French champions. This comes after reports that manager Ernesto Valverde had informed the Croatian midfielder that he is not needed at the club anymore.