Reports: Barcelona sporting director & manager convince star to join PSG as part of Neymar deal

The Neymar transfer saga is finally coming to fruition as after weeks of speculation, the Brazilian superstar looks set for a return to Camp Nou.

Ever since PSG boss Nasser Al-Khelaifi made it clear that he will not entertain any celebrity behaviour at the club, Neymar has been linked with a move back to Spain. Initially, Barcelona were the only side interested in his signature but Real Madrid president Florentino Perez decided to step in and make things interesting.

However, after weeks of speculation, Neymar is finally heading to Barcelona, if widespread reports are to be believed. As PSG want to recoup most of the €222 million they paid for the winger, a possible loan deal or a player plus cash deal is on the cards.

According to reports by Sique Rodríguez in the sports of ‘Hora 25’ of the ‘Cadena Ser’ (via Spanish publication Sport), Ousmane Dembele could be on his way to Paris in a deal which would see Neymar return to Barcelona.

The report claims that club’s sporting director Eric Abidal and manager Ernesto Valverde have had discussions with Dembele about a possible move to PSG and why it would be a good move for him.

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel has had a chat with the youngster as well and it remains to be seen whether he moves to Paris as Neymar returns to Camp Nou or not.