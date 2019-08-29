Reports: Ernesto Valverde informs Barcelona star he is not needed at the club any more

Barcelona are focussing all their resources in ensuring that they re-sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain and are ready to offload players before the 2nd September transfer deadline.

While Philippe Coutinho was shipped out to Bayern Munich on a loan deal, players like Ivan Rakitic and Ousmane Dembele could be on their way out of the club as well before the end of the transfer window.

According to reports in El Chiringuito TV, Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has informed midfielder Rakitic that he doesn’t feature in the club’s plans any more and is free to look for a potential suitor. With not much left in the window, the Croatian and his entourage will have to act fast.

Widespread reports have linked the FIFA World Cup finalist with a move to Paris Saint-Germain but it remains to be seen whether the French champions make a move for the midfielder or not.

💥💥¡INFORMACIÓN de @cristobalsoria! “VALVERDE le dijo a RAKITIC que NO CUENTA CON ÉL”. #ChiringuitoNeymar pic.twitter.com/nLRu9glNpZ — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 28, 2019

There are no reports but if Rakitic does agree on a move to PSG, he might be used to lower down the cost of the Neymar deal as well. An official announcement on the same can be expected soon.