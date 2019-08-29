Reports: Real Madrid agree €13m deal with PSG for out of favour star, official announcement expected soon

With only three days left in the summer transfer window, clubs have fast-tracked moves for their respective transfer targets. Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are also doing exactly that.

Los Blancos goalkeeper Keylor Navas has been on the brink of an exit from the club throughout the window and finally a deal seems to have come to fruition. According to widespread reports, PSG were interested in signing the Costa Rican with no other potential suitors.

Now according to reports in El Chiringuito TV, the French champions have agreed on a €13 million deal for the shot-stopper which will see Navas sign a four-year contract with the club. Earlier reports claim that PSG were reluctant to pay a transfer amount as the player’s deal with Real Madrid was set to expire in 2020.

However, the latest reports claim otherwise and Madrid might end up getting a profit on the goalkeeper after all. There are rumours that Alphonse Areola might be involved in the deal as well.

An official announcement on the same can be expected sooner rather than later.