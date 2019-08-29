Arana joins Atalanta from Sevilla on loan

Guilherme Arana, a Brazil Under-20 international, will spend the 2019-20 season on loan at Atalanta after joining the Sevilla exodus.

Atalanta have announced the arrival of Guilherme Arana on loan, with the Brazilian becoming the 17th player to leave Sevilla this transfer window.

Arana will spend the 2019-20 campaign with the Serie A side, who will find out their opponents in the Champions League group stage on Friday.

The Brazil Under-20 midfielder signed for Sevilla from Corinthians in 2017 but started only 10 LaLiga games for the club.

He has now been given the green light to depart as returning sporting director Monchi continues to reshape the Sevilla squad.

Atalanta also have an option to buy Arana, 22, who could make his Serie A debut for the club at home to Torino on Sunday.

The Bergamo-based outfit also confirmed on Wednesday that Arkadiusz Reca has been allowed to join SPAL on loan.