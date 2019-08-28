Manchester United signed Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in a player swap deal in January 2018. The Chilean was brought in with big expectations but has failed to hit the mark since. He is now being offloaded to Inter Milan and has only recently arrived in Italy to complete his move.

A video shared by sports journalist Fabrizio Romano reveals that Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez has arrived in Milan to complete his move to Inter. The Chilean was spotted by those present, who were quick to alert the rest of the football world to this major development in the situation.

Watch the video below:

Sanchez is expected to join Inter on a season-long loan deal with no obligation to buy. However, the Nerazzurri are expected to retain the option to make his move permanent if they are satisfied with his performances.

Meanwhile, there is not much clarity regarding the wage split at present, however, reports have claimed Manchester United as the major contributor for the same, paying around 60 per cent of the forward’s salary over the course of the next season. In monetary terms, it comes to £9 Million for the year.

Alexis Sanchez is now expected to go through his medical tests before being unveiled as a new Inter Milan player.