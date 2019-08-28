Ousmane Dembele won’t be part of Neymar swap, insists agent

Though considered a potential makeweight in a bid to sign Neymar, Ousmane Dembele seems set on staying at Barcelona.

Ousmane Dembele’s agent remains adamant the Barcelona winger will play no part in a mooted swap deal involving Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar.

Moussa Sissoko, the France international’s representative, insists his client is completely committed to spending a third season at Camp Nou.

LaLiga champions Barca are rumoured to have offered the 22-year-old World Cup winner to PSG in a part-exchange for Neymar, who continues to be overlooked for matchday squads by the Parisians.

Dembele’s former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel is now in charge in the French capital and has reportedly warmed to the prospect of a reunion.

The player himself appears less keen on the idea.

“Ousmane stays at Barcelona, 100 per cent,” Sissoko told French broadcaster TF1.

“There is no chance he will leave. He wants to and will succeed at Barcelona.”

Dembele has battled injuries and fluctuations in form since moving to Spain from Dortmund in 2017.

He started Barca’s season-opening 1-0 loss at Athletic Bilbao but missed the 5-2 victory over Real Betis with a hamstring strain, which is expected to keep him out for around another month.