Reports: Real Madrid reject Paul Pogba in favour of Manchester United target

Real Madrid are pushing hard to get more players in during the final week of the transfer window, despite already signing five first-team stars. Los Blancos were seemingly interested in Paul Pogba but have now reportedly turned their attention of a Manchester United target.

According to a report by Don Balon, Real Madrid have turned their attention from Paul Pogba to instead focus on Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese international is himself a Manchester United target, with the Red Devils coming close to signing him this summer, before eventually opting against it.

Meanwhile, the report states that Real Madrid have encountered several hurdles in signing Pogba. That, in turn, has made President Florentino Perez turn his attention towards Fernandes, who could be available for just €70 Million – a figure which neither Manchester United nor Tottenham were ready to pay.

However, Zinedine Zidane is not on board with the idea of Fernandes instead of his countryman Pogba, whom he has personally asked for on several occasions. Nevertheless, Fernandes is the easiest option to bolster an injury-hit Real Madrid squad at the moment.

If Los Blancos intend to get the deal done, they need to move quickly, with the European transfer window shutting down on September 2.