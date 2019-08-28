Manchester United and Inter Milan have been engaged with each other for a major chunk of the transfer window. The Nerazzurri first circled around Old Trafford with the hopes of signing Romelu Lukaku; eventually doing so. They are now set to do the same for Alexis Sanchez, with Lukaku playing a key part.

It seems like Inter Milan will have three things to thank Manchester United for this summer – selling them Romelu Lukaku, potentially loaning them Alexis Sanchez, and paying a major chunk of the Chilean’s wages.

The former Arsenal star is now seemingly on the verge of completing a one-year loan move to Italy, with Antonio Conte’s side holding the option to make his move permanent next year. However, this move could not have been possible without the intervention of Romelu Lukaku, who like Sanchez, moved to Inter Milan from Manchester United this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Lukaku was one of the key players in leading Sanchez to Italy, begging his former teammate to make the move. The Belgian international called Sanchez several times, recounting the beauty of Milan – his new home – and the immediate impact it has had on him. He further explained to the Chilean how his new neighbourhood is more elegant than the one in Manchester, eventually enticing him to move.

As a result of Sanchez’s willingness to join Inter, the club has now shifted their complete focus on getting the move done before the September 2 deadline.