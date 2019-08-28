Manchester United are on the verge of supposedly cutting their ties with Alexis Sanchez, albeit for one season. The Chilean is expected to join Inter Milan on a temporary basis with no obligation to buy. However, the Red Devils have taken upon themselves a huge loss in order to make this possible.

Sanchez was linked with several clubs during the summer transfer window, however, no move came to fruition due to his humongous weekly wage. As a result, Manchester United had to take it upon themselves to make the Chilean a viable option for teams, as they have now done with Inter Milan.

According to the Mirror, Manchester United have themselves agreed to pay around sixty per cent of the forward’s wages for the next season, with Inter paying the remaining around. More precisely, the figure that the Red Devils are likely to pay is £9 Million for the year, with the Nerazzurri asked to pay the remaining £7 Million.

Meanwhile, even though Inter Milan don’t have an obligation to buy Sanchez next summer, it is understood that they do indeed have an option to do so, provided the Chilean lights up Stadio Giuseppe Meazza with his performances.

The Italian side have six days to complete the deal before the transfer window shuts.