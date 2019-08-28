Reports: How Barcelona will pay for Neymar transfer as Brazilian nears Camp Nou return

The Neymar transfer saga seems like is finally drawing to a close as Barcelona have taken the pole position to ensure the Brazilian returns to Spain with them.

The Paris Saint-Germain star was linked with a move back to Barcelona after club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi stated that he will not tolerate celebrity behaviour at PSG. Barcelona were initially the frontrunners for his transfer but Real Madrid president Florentino Perez decided to join the race as well.

However, after weeks of speculation, it seems that Neymar is set for a return to Camp Nou. And BBC Radio 5 Live’s Guillem Balague has now revealed how Barcelona plan to pay for the blockbuster transfer of the Brazilian.

Widespread reports claim that the winger will return to Barcelona on a loan deal with the obligation of making the move permanent in a year. Balague stated that PSG want some cash payment upfront before the transfer deadline day to fund a transfer or two of their own.

“There have been positive talks and the one thing that has become very clear that PSG want a lot of money up front,” he said on Twitter.

“But they will be willing to wait for the rest of the payment later on. So we are talking perhaps about a loan. I’ve been told different figures, could be €30m (£27m), €40m (£36m), could be more, for one year and then pay €120m (£108m) next season.

“Then at some point players have been mentioned, but the impression I have got is that cash is what PSG want and maybe use that cash straight away to sort something out and get somebody before the 2nd of September,” he added.