Barcelona star reveals he has talked to Neymar about potential return to Spain

Barcelona star Gerard Pique has revealed that he has spoken to Neymar ahead of the Paris Saint-Germain star’s possible return to La Liga.

The Brazilian superstar has been linked with a return to Spain ever since PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi’s comments that he will not entertain celebrity culture at the club. Initially, Barcelona were the only side interested in Neymar, however, Real Madrid jumped into the race to sign him as well.

After weeks of intense transfer battle, it seems that the Catalan giants have won the race for their former player. And with only four days left in the summer transfer window, an official announcement can be expected sooner rather than later.

Neymar’s former teammate at Barcelona, Pique recently revealed that he has had a discussion with the Brazilian on the matter but didn’t point out the details of the discussion. He did add that the club are working very hard to get him.

“We have spoken yeah. But obviously it is a private conversation,” he told Express Sport.

“I know that the club are working very hard to get him. It is not easy, he is not a player of Barcelona right now. I can just say let’s see what happens in the next week,” he added.