Reports: UCL club close in on Arsenal star, submit contract offer ahead of transfer deadline day

With the summer transfer window now drawing to a close, all the clubs around Europe have fast-tracked moves for their respective transfer targets. Turkish giants Galatasaray are on that list as well.

The UEFA Champions League side are set to move in for out of favour Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, who has been told by the Gunners board and manager Unai Emery that he is surplus to requirements.

According to reports in Turkish outlet Milliyet (via Kingfut.com), the Turkish giants have submitted their contract offer for the Egyptian midfielder. The report adds that the offer from Galatasaray is half of what Elneny earns at Arsenal. Moreover, they aren’t yet ready to meet Arsenal’s demands as well which only makes the deal even more complex.

Before Arsenal’s Premier League encounter vs Liverpool, the Arsenal manager had made it clear that Elneny and Shkodran Mustafi are not in his plans for the next season.

“We have some players and they know their situation. For example, Elneny and Mustafi, they know their situation in the squad,” Emery said.

“I want the players to be happy here, I want the players to be protagonists here, and last year, for example, with Mustafi and Mo, when they didn’t play, they weren’t happy.

“I spoke with them a lot of times last year in this position and I think it is positive for them to leave and to sign for another team where they can be protagonists, they can be happy and can continue their careers as players.

“They are very big players but here for one circumstance or another circumstance they are going to have less chances to show their capacity or to be happy with us taking minutes of playing matches.

“They know the situation, I am wishing the best for them and I think now the best for them is to be protagonists in another team, to sign and to get another challenge for them and continue with another team.

“But with [a lot of] respect, they are training with us but they know their situation and I am wishing only the best for them,” he added.