Reports: Premier League star ready to snub Real Madrid if Barcelona come calling

Real Madrid have been on the lookout for a midfielder ever since the start of the summer transfer window but they have failed to close down a deal so far.

With only four days remaining in the transfer window, they need to act fast to stand any chance of reinforcing their midfield. While Manchester United have outrightly rejected all the advancements for Paul Pogba and are not ready to listen to any offer south of €200 million, Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen is still on their agenda.

However, Spurs will need some convincing and it seems another side are ready to step in and spoil Madrid’s party. According to reports in Don Balon, Barcelona might move in for Eriksen if their move for Neymar is hijacked by Real Madrid and as the report goes on to claim, Eriksen won’t think twice before snubbing Los Blancos.

The Danish playmaker doesn’t want to stay in England and has made his desire of moving to Spain known to the Spurs board. The Premier League giants are waiting for an offer before the transfer window slams shut and we’re definitely in for intense last few days as the future of quite a few players remains unclear.