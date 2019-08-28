Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to raid Real Madrid to replace Paulo Dybala & Mario Mandzukic

With the summer transfer window now drawing to a close, all the clubs around Europe have fast-tracked move for their respective targets and Juventus are no different.

With both of their forwards, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic being targetted by Paris Saint-Germain, who are set to lose Neymar to Barcelona and have two of their superstars in Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe out due to injury, the Turin-based side are looking at possible replacements if one of the two aforementioned attackers leave the club before the 2nd September deadline day.

According to reports in Don Balon, club superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has taken it upon himself to solve the crisis for his side and wants them to raid his former club Real Madrid to replace Dybala or Mandzukic, in case one of them leaves the club. The report claims that Ronaldo wants out of favour Real Madrid star Mariano Diaz at Juventus.

The Portuguese talisman believes that Diaz could be a good option from the bench and will not ask for a lot of game-time. Moreover, the 26-year-old Spaniard can play through the centre, leaving the left wing for Ronaldo. The report adds that AC Milan and Roma are also interested in the forward.