Reports: Real Madrid line up two signings after Barcelona run away with Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has been on the radar of both the La Liga giants – Real Madrid and Barcelona ever since it was made clear that the Brazilian will leave PSG this summer.

Initially, Barcelona were the outright favourites for his signature but as the transfer window progressed, Real Madrid jumped into the race to sign him as well. However, as we draw closer to the completion of the summer window, it seems that the Catalan giants will walk away with Neymar, leaving Los Blancos in desperate need of new signings.

According to reports in Don Balon, after missing out on the Brazilian superstar, Madrid have now lined up two signings who could improve their squad for the upcoming season. With the club set to save the amount they were to pay PSG for Neymar, president Florentino Perez is all set to move in for Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen and Atlanta forward Duvan Zapata.

While Madrid have had talks with Spurs for the signing of Eriksen, the 28-year-old Colombian forward, who is on loan at Atlanta from Sampdoria is a new addition to their transfer wishlist. With only four days left in the transfer window, Madrid need to act fast if they wish to close down the two aforementioned signings.