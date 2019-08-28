Barcelona sporting director reveals status of club’s move for Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar is believed to be on the verge of a return to Spain with both Barcelona and Real Madrid interested in his signature.

While Barcelona were considered the outright favourites initially to secure the signing of their former star, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez decided to jump into the race for the Brazilian winger’s signature to make things interesting.

However, after months of speculations and rumours, it seems that the Catalan giants are all set to re-sign Neymar, who left Barcelona for PSG back in 2017. A delegation from the club, comprising of club’s CEO Oscar Grau, technical secretary Eric Abidal and sporting director Javier Bordas travelled to Paris to finalise the details of the transfer with only four days left in the summer window.

Club’s sporting director Bordas was quizzed by the media about the status of the move and whether the La Liga champions would be able to get Neymar back on board, to which he replied, “There is no agreement”.

However, he was quick to add that the negotiations are ongoing and the club think they are getting closer. “Not yet. We are still negotiating and I think we are closer,” he added.

When pressed further, Bordas agreed that the ongoing discussions are about the money to be involved in the move. “Yes, of course,” he said as reported by Spanish publication AS.