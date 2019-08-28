Reports: Two Real Madrid targets ready to join but Zinedine Zidane only wants Paul Pogba

Real Madrid have been in the market for a quality midfielder for quite some time now but none of their advancements has transformed into something substantial.

With only four days left in the summer transfer window, the La Liga giants are trying to fast-track their approach for a midfielder but manager Zinedine Zidane is adamant on getting Manchester United star Paul Pogba on board.

According to reports in Spanish daily Marca, the Manchester-based giants are still holding out for €200 million for the French midfielder, which Madrid aren’t in a position to shell out. Moreover, Pogba doesn’t want to force a move away from Old Trafford as well and wants to spend at least this season in Manchester.

The report goes on to add the two other midfielder targets for Los Blancos, Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen and Ajax’s Donny Van de Beek are ready to make the move if Madrid come calling, however, Zidane is adamant on Pogba’s name and doesn’t want either of the two aforementioned players.

With only four days left in the window, Madrid need to act fast if they want to add a quality midfielder to their side else they’ll have to do with the options they currently have for at least until the January transfer window.