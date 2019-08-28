Reports: PSG to move in for Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate after huge injury setback

Paris Saint-Germain have turned to Manchester United target and Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic to help solve their attacking issues.

The PSG attacking duo of Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani picked up respective injuries during their side’s 4-0 win over Toulouse in Ligue 1 which have ruled them out for at least two league matches. With Neymar on his way back to Spain as well, PSG are in a bit of a fix.

As a result, they have turned their attention towards Juventus to help them come out of the tricky situation. According to reports by Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, PSG have approached Mandzukic with an offer to move to Paris.

The report adds that the Croatian is currently studying the offer and will make a decision on it sooner rather than later. With only four days left in the summer transfer window, both the parties will have to act fast if they need to close out a deal before the transfer deadline day.

Neymar, on the other hand, is all set for a move to Barcelona with supposedly Ousmane Dembele moving the other way.