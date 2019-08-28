Reports: Manchester United agree deal with Inter Milan for club flop, contract details revealed

Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez is all set for a move to Inter Milan after uneventful year and a half at Old Trafford.

The Chilean has been linked with a move to Inter since the start of the transfer window and with only four days left before transfer deadline day, a deal has finally been agreed, according to reports in Guardian.

Sanchez will join Inter on a loan deal which will see Manchester United pay over 50% of his wages. The 30-year-old will earn £390,000 per week at the Serie A side and Inter will be paying £175,000 while the Manchester-based giants will pay the rest.

The loan deal will run until June 2020 but Serie A club have no option to buy, which means the forward will return to Manchester once the loan deal is complete after 10 months.

With Sanchez’s move, United only have Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood as the attacking options and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is all set for a long season. The Chilean is expected to have a medical with Inter later today (28th August).