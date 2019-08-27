Reports: Juventus plotting shock move for Lionel Messi’s close Barcelona friend

Juventus are closely following the situation at the Nou Camp, and are reportedly considering making a bid for a Barcelona veteran who may be losing his touch a bit at the La Liga Champions.

Don Balon is reporting that Sergio Busquets is far from in his prime anymore, and could be released by the Catalans should the right offer come up on the table.

The midfielder has seen it all and done it all during his long stint at the Blaugrana, winning the UEFA Champions League (UCL), La Liga, Copa Del Rey and even the FIFA World Cup with Spain.

But he isn’t getting any younger, and youngsters such as Frenkie De Jong have come into the Barca setup this season, and don’t look like giving up their place any time soon.

As a result, the Spaniard could be set for a move soon, with Juventus a possible destination.

Moving to a team starring Cristiano Ronaldo after being one of the closest locker room friends of Lionel Messi might be difficult, but it presents a great opportunity for Busquets to find his form once more.

The defensive solidity of Italian teams could prove to be a good fit for the 31-year-old who has never been shy to try challenges.