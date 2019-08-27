Reports: Zidane asks Florentino Perez for two blockbuster signings apart from Neymar

Real Madrid might still have Neymar Jr in their sights, but manager Zinedine Zidane wants two other players to be a part of his team, and he isn’t afraid to ask Real President Florentino Perez for them.

Don Balon is reporting that despite Los Blancos’ efforts to sign Neymar, Zidane has Paul Pogba as his priority signing, since he sees midfield as a weak area for the club.

Pogba would add some much needed solidity to the centre, while also being able to provide more going forward, which the Galacticos perhaps lack at the moment.

Another area to improve in is central defence, and proof lies in the fact that Madrid have been conceding a lot of goals lately, and Sergio Ramos isn’t getting any younger.

For this, the French boss has suggested Kalidou Koulibaly as the man he wants to bring in, though it looks unlikely that Napoli would want to sell so close to the end of the transfer window.

The same goes for Paul Pogba too, with United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saying that he believes the Frenchman will stay at Old Trafford this season, which is contrary to reports claiming that Real Madrid were close to getting their man.