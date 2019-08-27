Reports: Juventus willing to exchange Paulo Dybala for Real Madrid target

Juventus are not quite done in their business for the summer transfer window, and with just a few days left before it closes, are stepping up efforts to bring in a replacement for Paulo Dybala.

Dybala was linked with a move to Manchester United earlier, but the deal fell through, as did his proposed transfer to Tottenham Hotspur.

While Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) reportedly have him pencilled in to replace an outgoing Neymar, it appears Juve are willing to do business with Serie A rivals Inter Milan instead.

‘Biggest news on deadline day.’ John Dykes gives his verdict on the potential Paulo Dybala transfer to Tottenham Hotspur

Gazzetta Dello Sport are reporting that the two clubs are in contact to discuss a possible swap deal that would see Dybala move to the San Siro, while controversial striker Mauro Icardi would go to Turin.

Both Argentine players have tremendous quality, so it would seem difficult to judge which club gets the better of the transfer, but with Icardi struggling to maintain any kind of relationship with the Inter powers that be, his departure looks imminent.

As for Dybala, he could revitalise his career at Inter Milan, who mean business in this window, having already signed Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United, and look close to signing Alexis Sanchez on loan from the same Premier League club.