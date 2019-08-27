Reports: Real Madrid negotiating to sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate as Paul Pogba alternative

Real Madrid seem to have a trick up their sleeve, and could unleash it before the end of the summer transfer window by the looks of things.

It is no secret that manager Zinedine Zidane wants to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United, but Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants the Frenchman to go absolutely nowhere just yet.

The high transfer fees demanded by United for Pogba appears to have scared Los Blancos off for now, and they seem to have turned their attention to a United target instead.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Bruno Fernandes could sign for Madrid before the end of the transfer window, with the Galacticos negotiating hard with his agent Jorge Mendes to make some sort of deal stick.

Fernandes was wanted by both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur this summer, but hasn’t moved from current club Sporting Lisbon just yet, despite numerous offers.

The right one could be coming from Real Madrid though, with the report stating that a transfer to Santiago Bernabeu might cost somewhere in the region of 70 million euros.

Fernandes has proven himself for Portugal too, with Cristiano Ronaldo admitting that he doesn’t understand how the midfielder hasn’t been signed by a top European club yet.