Reports: Barcelona star accepts move to snub Messi and join Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus

Barcelona might be set to lose one of their top stars before the end of the summer transfer window, and Juventus look set to pounce.

Sport are reporting that the Bianconeri have launched yet another bid for Ivan Rakitic, and this one could be telling, since the Croatian has himself reportedly accepted the fact that he could be moving this summer.

The move, if it happens, might include former Liverpool star Emre Can as a part of a switch, with the German expected to move to Barcelona from Turin.

Rakitic hasn’t been able to cement his place in the Catalans’ starting lineup lately, and has been conspicuous by his absence at the start of the new La Liga campaign, sparking rumours of a move.

Unsettled to say the least, it appears as if the FIFA World Cup finalist may be resigned to switching Lionel Messi at Barcelona, for Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.

Barcelona have opted to go for youth in midfield lately, but the experience of Can in the squad might compensate for the loss of Rakitic, and it seems as if manager Ernesto Valverde would have no problem in just that happening.

The speculation continues to build, but expect some fireworks to go off before the end of the window.