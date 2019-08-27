Reports: Lionel Messi ready to scrap Neymar signing for World Cup winner at Barcelona

It is no secret that Barcelona and Real Madrid are jostling for the signing of Neymar Jr, and Lionel Messi has been a strong advocate for the Brazilian re joining the Nou Camp this summer.

However, it looks increasingly likely that Neymar won’t be reuniting with the Argentine at Barcelona, with Real Madrid seemingly the front runners in bringing him over.

As a result, Barcelona may be forced to look elsewhere for their own blockbuster signing, and though Messi would have wanted Neymar back, he might be holding out for another top star.

‘Neymar fit but can’t play until future sorted’ – Tuchel

Diario Gol is reporting that Barca are considering making a push next summer for Kylian Mbappe, who has also been heavily linked with Real Madrid.

The Frenchman has shined at current club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), where it appears he might be the superstar name to take over the reins from Neymar, who is destined for a move to La Liga in this window.

The battle for Neymar might be heating up this summer, but expect it to be at an all time high next summer, with Mbappe’s signature the real battle between both Real Madrid and Barcelona.

With Messi’s approval, it seems like this move might actually happen soon.