Reports: Real Madrid’s UCL finalist signing scheduled for September 2 scrapped

Real Madrid reportedly had the pieces in place to sign a Premier League star and announce him on September 2, but that idea has now been scrapped.

Diario Gol is reporting that Real President Florentino Perez had figured he could announce the signing of Christian Eriksen by next week, but has now been forced to pull out by the looks of things.

Reports suggest that bids from both Real Madrid and Barcelona have failed to materialise, and that Eriksen himself now seems resigned to stay put in North London.

The Diario Gol report also states that Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane does not believe he needs the Dane at this point, with hopes of signing Paul Pogba from Manchester United much greater at this point.

Earlier, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino had admitted that the future of Eriksen at the club was far from certain and anything could happen.

“It’s not the best situation for him [Eriksen] and for everyone,” Pochettino said.

“It is not what I think the club or the player expected [it] to be. You cannot put a finger on the problem. You try to minimalise the problem, try to treat the situation. This is an important player who needs to help the team with his performances.

“I am always open to help the club and to help the decision of Daniel [Levy, the chairman]. I know really well that decisions like this are not easy but I always try to be in the position to take the best benefit for the club. And for the player, too. The most important thing is to try to take the best decision for both sides.”