Reports: Manchester United star will move to Inter Milan on loan, contract details revealed

Inter Milan are all set to sign another Manchester United star just weeks after sealing the transfer of Romelu Lukaku. This one will be on loan, and is expected to be completed soon.

Gianluca Di Marzio is among the sources reporting that Alexis Sanchez is all set for a switch to Inter Milan, with United ready to send the player out on loan.

Moreover, Corriere Della Serra have confirmed that the move is not only happening, but it could be clear as early as today, with contract details also emerging.

The report says that the Italian giants will pay €5 million (£4.5 million/$5.55 million) to sign the Chilean, and that he will arrive on a free loan deal.

Earlier, reports suggested that a loan spell until June 2020 was proposed, with an option to buy soon after.

Confirmed: Inter are in talks with Man United for Alexis Sanchez. Loan until June 2020 + buy option for €15M. Part of the wage would be paid by Man Utd too. Alexis asked to the club and to Solskjaer to join Inter. Now it just depends by Man United decision. 🇨🇱 #MUFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2019

The move will hopefully end Sanchez’s miserable run in front of goal since he joined the Red Devils from Arsenal last January.