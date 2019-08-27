Barcelona legend and U19 coach says club might sack him if he talks about Neymar transfer

Former Barcelona goalkeeper and current coach of the club’s Juvenil A side, Victor Valdes has opened up on the possible return of Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar.

While talking to the media ahead of Barcelona U19 clash with Ajax, Valdes was quizzed about the possible return of Neymar. The club legend praised the PSG superstar, saying he always stood out in the one year he played with him.

The Spaniard went on to add that the Brazilian was crucial in Barcelona’s UEFA Champions League title victory in the 2015/16 season.

“What can I tell you about Neymar? I spent a year with him and he always stood out, that’s something you have to appreciate. He’s a great player and he was crucial in the European Cup that we won,” he said.

When further pressed to expand on the matter, Valdes was quick to state that the media is putting him in a compromising position and jokingly suggested that he might be sacked if he says more. He added that he wants to remain at the club.

“Now that I’m here you put me in compromising position where if I say any more, maybe they’ll sack me. And I want to remain at the club,” he said as reported by Spanish publication Sport.