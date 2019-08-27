Reports: Real Madrid ready to let two players leave to make way for Neymar

The Neymar transfer saga is getting intense by the day with both Barcelona and Real Madrid trying everything possible to sign the Paris Saint-Germain superstar.

Ever since PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi spoke up against celebrity culture at his club, reports of Neymar wanting a return to Spain have gathered pace. Initially, Barcelona were the only linked with the Brazilian and he was set for a blockbuster return to the Camp Nou.

However, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez decided to jump into the race as well and with less than a week remaining in the transfer window, it’s still not clear whether Neymar will move to Madrid or Barcelona. Both the clubs are, however, ready to clean up space for the Brazilian.

According to reports in Don Balon, Madrid are ready to let go of the trio of James Rodriguez, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes to make way for Neymar in the side. While the Colombian will leave on a permanent basis, one of the two youngsters could be loaned out or moved to Real Madrid B side.

The report claims that manager Zinedine Zidane and Perez have a different opinion on the matter as the former wants Vinicius to leave, the president wants Rodrygo to move to Castilla.