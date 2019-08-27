Reports: Florentino Perez ready with plan B as Real Madrid move on from Paul Pogba

Real Madrid have been in the market for a midfield signing ever since the start of the summer transfer window. However, they have failed to land one and with less than a week remaining in the window, they need to act fast.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba was on top of their transfer wishlist but the Premier League giants’ asking price of 160 million put them off. Even though the player was ready for a move to Spain, United held their ground and Pogba stayed put.

Los Blancos then turned their attention towards Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen but failed to strike a deal. Moreover, Ajax’s Donny Van de Beek was on their agenda as well but the Dutch midfielder will only join Madrid next season.

Therefore, to fix the midfield problems, president Florentino Perez has now turned towards Serie A. On top of their agenda now is Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to reports in Don Balon.

The midfielder was being targetted by Manchester United as a replacement for Pogba but now that the Frenchman is set to stay in England for at least one more season, Madrid have made their move for the Serbian. With less than a week left in the transfer window, the La Liga giants need to act fast.