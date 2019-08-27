Reports: Real Madrid turn to former player & UCL winner to replace outgoing star

With the summer transfer window now drawing to a close, clubs all around Europe have fast-tracked moves for their respective targets and Real Madrid are one of them.

After spending five seasons at the club, where he wasn’t considered the top pick for the coveted goalkeeping spot, Keylor Navas looks set to be on his way out of the club. Reports have linked him with a move to French champions Paris Saint-Germain and the deal is expected to be made official sooner rather than later.

While Madrid have been linked with a host of names to replace the Costa Rican shot-stopper, according to reports in Don Balon, they have turned to their former goalkeeper to fill up the void left by Navas, in case he leaves. The player on Madrid’s agenda is none other than Diego Lopez.

The Spaniard has had multiple spells with the club, the most recent of them all being between January 2013 and July 2014 where he helped Madrid win a Champions League as well. Lopez currently plays for La Liga side Espanyol but is expected to return to Los Blancos if the club come calling.

All of this depends on whether Navas leaves Real Madrid or stays put only to play second fiddle to Thibaut Courtois.