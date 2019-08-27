Reports: Zinedine Zidane wants Real Madrid to move in for Barcelona star

With the summer transfer window now drawing to a close, clubs all around Europe have fast-tracked move for their respective targets. And Real Madrid are no different.

Los Blancos have added two forwards to their senior team in Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic in the window but looks like Zinedine Zidane wants more. Though a midfield signing has been on the top of their agenda, Zidane has asked the club to monitor another forward closely and see if there’s any chance of signing him in this window or in the future.

According to reports in Don Balon, the Frenchman wants president Florentino Perez and co. to weigh in the possibility of bringing 19-year-old Barcelona forward Abel Ruiz to the club. The Barcelona youth product isn’t happy with the chances he’s getting at Camp Nou and might want to move on if another club comes calling.

The report adds that if Real Madrid manage to land the Barcelona youngster, he will be above the likes of Jovic and Rodrygo in the pecking order. While a move in this window looks unlikely, Madrid could well move in for him in January if he continues to spend more time on the bench than in the team.