Reports: Arsenal star reaches agreement with La Liga club, announcement expected within hours

Arsenal full-back Nacho Monreal is all set for a move to Spain and a deal has been agreed with Real Sociedad according to widespread reports.

The Premier League giants have signed Kieran Tierney from Celtic and have Sead Kolasinac in the squad as well. As a result, manager Unai Emery has deemed Monreal as surplus to requirements and is ready to let him leave.

According to reports in Mundo Deportivo, the 33-year-old has agreed on a deal with Real Sociedad and an announcement could be expected within hours, if the report is to be believed. Monreal joined Arsenal in 2013 from Malaga and only has a year left on his contract.

In a six-year spell, the left-back has made 251 appearances for the club, in which he has scored 10 goals and provided 2o assists. He has even started all the three Premier League matches for the club so far this season but with a move now on the cards, Kolasinac can be expected to take his place before Tierney is back to full fitness.

The report doesn’t add anything about the possible transfer fees of the Spaniard but with only a year left on his contract, this might be a free transfer.