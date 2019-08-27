Reports: Manchester United star unhappy with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, wants clarification over future

Manchester United haven’t had the best of starts to their Premier League season as they dropped points in two consecutive encounters after an emphatic 4-0 win over Chelsea on the opening weekend.

First, they were held for a draw by Wolves at Molineux before Crystal Palace handed them a 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford. However, as has been the case since the pre-season, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to give youngsters a chance to prepare the team for the long term.

With Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay taking up the two midfield positions and Andreas Pereira the first change, Nemanja Matic has been sidelined to the bench. After arriving from Chelsea in 2017, Matic has made 87 appearances for the club but has failed to replicate his form with the London-based club.

According to reports in Daily Star, the Serbian is not happy with his position at the club and feels he’s being ignored despite the years of experience that he has. As a result, he has demanded talks with the manager for clarification over his role at the club going forward.