Reports: Real Madrid set to complete signing of €50m-rated Luka Modric replacement

Real Madrid have been on the lookout for a midfielder since the start of the transfer window and finally, it seems that they are set to close out a deal.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba was on top of their wishlist but the Premier League giants managed to hold on to the Frenchman. They were interested in Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen as well but Spurs, too, didn’t let their star midfielder leave for Santiago Bernabeu.

Next on president Florentino Perez’s agenda was Ajax’s UEFA Champions League hero Donny Van de Beek. The 22-year-old was all set to join Los Blancos earlier this month but Ajax coach Erik Ten Hag didn’t want to let him leave with the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong already joining Juventus and Barcelona respectively.

According to reports in Don Balon, Ajax and Madrid have come to a gentleman agreement that the midfielder will join them next summer in a deal believed to be worth €50-55 million. Van de Beek would be a like-to-like replacement for current Ballon d’Or holder Luka Modric, who might leave the club after this season.

It remains to be seen when Real Madrid decide to make the deal official.