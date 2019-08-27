Paul Pogba’s brother claims Manchester United star could use Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane

Further fueling the fire, Paul Pogba’s brother Mathias Pogba has claimed that his brother and Manchester United star midfielder could use Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane at this point in his career.

The French World Cup winning-star was linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu before the English transfer window slammed shut but the Premier League giants managed to hold on to him. Though Madrid can still sign Pogba with the European transfer window set to close only on 2nd September, it is highly unlikely that United will let him leave as they haven’t signed a replacement.

The Manchester-based side haven’t had the best of starts to the season with a win, a draw and a defeat in their first three encounters. Pogba and his teammate Marcus Rashford have been racially abused by a set of fans as well for missing their respective penalties and all’s not well at the club clearly.

Now Pogba’s brother has only fuelled the fire by claiming that the midfielder could do with a move to Spain.

“I don’t know, I’m not inside the Bernabeu. In football you never know,” Mathias Pogba told AS.

“He is very well, as always. No one expects me to say something bad about United. He is a professional and his present is there. The future? It depends on the clubs: that Manchester wants to sell and that Madrid wants to buy. This is business.

“Everyone knows that my brother could use Real Madrid and Zidane. Those who have to talk are Madrid and Manchester United. I don’t know what to say … Zidane has always spoken well of my brother, it’s an honour,” he added.