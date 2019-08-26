Ivan Strinic leaves AC Milan by mutual consent

Having failed to make a single competitive appearance for the Rossoneri, left-back Ivan Strinic has left AC Milan.

Ivan Strinic has been released from his AC Milan contract by mutual consent.

Strinic joined the Rossoneri from Sampdoria in July 2018 but failed to make a single competitive appearance for the club.

Last season the left-back was diagnosed with a heart problem that sidelined him for three months.

The 32-year-old has been allowed to leave after Milan signed Theo Hernandez from Real Madrid.

“The club wishes the footballer every success in his future career,” said a short Milan statement.

Strinic made six appearances for Croatia as they reached the final of the 2018 World Cup.