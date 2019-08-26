Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has his squad set more or less. The Norwegian head coach, now in his first full season at Manchester United, has a plethora of options at his disposable. As a result, he had given his approval on Alexis Sanchez’s move to Inter Milan. Although that move might be off now.

According to a report from the Guardian, Manchester United could pull the plug on Alexis Sanchez’s move to Inter Milan this summer due to an injury suffered by Anthony Martial. The Frenchman played the full match against Crystal Palace, as United succumbed to a defeat. He was, however, seen hobbling off later on with doubts about the extent of his damage.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer himself was unclear over Martial’s situation and admitted that they will wait and see if any action needs to be taken.

“We’ll have to wait and see,” he said.

“Hopefully they won’t be too bad and maybe we can have them training during the week.”

Nevertheless, if Martial gets injured, Manchester United are left with only one forward – Mason Greenwood – with Marcus Rashford being deployed wide. In such a scenario, Alexis Sanchez’s move to Inter Milan could end up breaking apart, with the Chilean staying at Old Trafford instead.