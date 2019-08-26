Reports: Barcelona present final cash plus player bid for Neymar to PSG

Neymar Jr’s future has been much of the talk for the past few weeks. The Brazil international has been linked with Barcelona and Real Madrid, and the former are now on the verge of making one final bid involving cash and player.

According to Spanish channel El Chiringuito, FC Barcelona are in the process of submitting their final bid to Paris Saint Germain for star player Neymar. The Blaugrana have seemingly included Ousmane Dembele in the offer, along with a hefty fee.

🚨🚨🚨 ¡ÚLTIMA HORA! El BARÇA plantea una OFENSIVA FINAL por NEYMAR con DEMBÉLÉ. 👉Información de @JosepSoldado desde Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/wySo63RYoc — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 26, 2019

The report suggests that the Barcelona hierarchy had a meeting at Camp Nou, following which, the decision was made to submit a final bid for Neymar, which included Ousmane Dembele.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are sweating over the deal given the time left in the transfer window. The European window will close on September 2, meaning that the Blaugrana will have to wait five more months before making an approach. Furthermore, the Spanish giants are also facing a challenege from rivals Real Madrid, who themselves are said to be interested in bringing the Brazilian star to Santiago Bernabeu.

Neymar has been absent for the Parisians from their opening three games of the season. The Brazil international was reportedly unwilling to play for his current club, with earlier reports suggesting that he has his heart set on a move back to Spain. If that is the case, both Barcelona and Real Madrid have less than a week to make that possible.