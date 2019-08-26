Reports: Two things stopping Juventus from signing Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic

As usual, Juventus completed much of their transfer business early, bringing in the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Aaron Ramsey, among others. However, reports recently claim that the Bianconeri also hope to sign Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic and are only missing one thing to complete the deal.

According to Spanish news publication, Sport, Juventus are just steps away from completing the transfer of Ivan Rakitic from Barcelona. The Croatian central midfielder has been dropped to the bench by manager Ernesto Valverde in both league matches so far and could be willing to move for more game time.

The report states that only two things stand in the way of any potential deal between the clubs. Firstly, the player himself has to agree to a deal and secondly, Juventus need to sell someone before bringing Rakitic in, in order to generate enough cash for a potential deal.

Luckily, other reports have stated Barcelona’s interest in Juventus star Emre Can, with the Blaugrana leading the race to sign him ahead of Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain. The German, like Rakitic, is surplus to requirements at Juventus and could potentially end up swapping places with the Croatian star.

Barcelona started with a midfield trio of Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, and Sergi Roberto in their latest La Liga game, a five-two win over Real Betis. Rakitic was an unused substitute.