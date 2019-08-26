Reports: Italian side ready to offer 30 Million for Manchester United flop

Manchester United are done with the buying part of their window, due to it being ultimately shut down. However, the Red Devils remain in talks to sell some of their stars ahead of the September 2 European deadline. One player, who has failed to light up Old Trafford so far, is on his way to Italy.

According to Calciomercato, Italian side Fiorentina is preparing an offer to buy Brazilian Fred from Manchester United. The central midfielder, who joined the Red Devils last season from Shakhtar Donestk, has failed to live up to the mark and could be sold in the coming days.

The report suggests that the Florence-based outfit, who are restructuring their team after a disastrous 2018/19 season, could offer €30 Million for Fred. Manchester United, however, will take a massive loss if they agree to the mentioned deal, having bought the Brazil international for nearly double the amount.

Meanwhile, Fred would become Fiorentina’s third statement signing of the season, provided that the deal goes through. The Viola have already brought in Kevin-Pince Boateng and Franck Ribery for the season ahead.

Furthermore, the central midfielder is not the only one linked with a move to Italy from Manchester United. Alexis Sanchez is said to be a subject of interest from Inter Milan, who could reunite the Chilean with his former teammate, Romelu Lukaku.