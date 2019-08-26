Reports: Zinedine Zidane wants Cristiano Ronaldo heir out of Real Madrid if Neymar arrives

Real Madrid are seemingly bracing for the arrival of Neymar Jr at the Santiago Bernabeu, and manager Zinedine Zidane is reportedly ready to make the big decisions if that happens.

To avoid having a squad surplus, it is likely that some players will have to be cut from Los Blancos’ squad, and Diario Gol is reporting that one of those names might be a surprising one.

The report says that Zidane has lost faith in Vinicius Jr, the youngster who was brought in as a replacement for the departing Cristiano Ronaldo, and has shown glimpses of true quality.

‘We should have booted the ball away’ – Upset Zidane on draw against Valladolid

But the report says that the relationship between Zidane and Vincius has ‘broken’, and the Brazilian could be sold in order to make way for Neymar in the team.

While it looked like James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale were the two natural options to be sent on their way, the duo have managed to fight for their place in the team, and are gradually earning the manager’s trust back.

The same, however, cannot be said for Vinicius, whose actions haven’t been rubbing people the right way, and he could pay for it by being ousted by the Galacticos as early as this summer transfer window.